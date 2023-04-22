 Goa: South district hospital will not be privatized says BJP youth wing
In an interesting development, the President of BJP Yuva Morcha Shubam Nagvenkar on Friday said the youth wing has full faith and trust in the government that no privatization of the South Goa district hospital will take place in the future.

Saturday, April 22, 2023
He also exuded confidence that the government would come down heavily on online casino gambling in the State, including Fatorda.

Addressing the media to sound a warning to the opposition, including the Goa Forward Party for levelling baseless allegations against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Shubam said the BJYM will not remain silent if attempts to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister are not stopped immediately.

“We are capable of stopping these people spreading baseless allegations against the Chief Minister from moving on the roads. We will not remain silent any more,” he said.

When the media sought to know the stand of BJP Yuva morcha on plans to bring in a private medical college in the South Goa district hospital, he said people should not unnecessarily worry, saying the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane will decide on the interest and of the good of the people.

