Goa: Senior Citizens Receive Free Umbrellas In Sanvordem

A garbage collection, tree plantation and free umbrella distribution function was organised by Sanjay Naik, local panch of Ward no-9, Mirabag, Sanvordem for the senior citizens.

Around 60 senior citizens benefitted from the programme.

The guest for the function was Sanvordem Sarpanch Chinmay Naik, Acting Sarpanch Nitesh Bhandari, Panch Siddhi Pauskar, Unati Vadar ex-sarpanch of Kaley Bappa Shelkar, local Panch Sanjay Naik and senior citizen Jayanand Laade, Atmaram Naik, Murali Naik, Gurudas Naik, Dilkush Naik and many more were present.

The sarpanch appreciated the work of local panch Sanjay Naik. Panch Siddhi Pauskar appealed to the youth to maintain the area by keeping it clean and green and that they should learn discipline from the senior citizens.

Sanjay Naik welcomed the guests, Shashikant Naik compered the function and Upendra Naik proposed Vote of Thanks.