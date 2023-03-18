Goa: Sanitation, water, power issues raised in Bicholim

Various problems pertaining to sanitation, water, power, government facilities and poor service from government staff were raised at the Prashasan Tumchya Dari meeting in Bicholim on Friday.

People from Bicholim, Mayem and Sankhali constituencies put forth their problems and grievances during the meeting with Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldesai in the office of Deputy Collector at Bicholim.

Phaldesai instructed the respective HoDs and other government officers to pay serious attention to the issues raised during the deliberations.

Citing the proverb that delay in justice is justice denied, the minister directed government officials not to keep any important file pending and to avoid giving any opportunity to the public to blame the government.

Phaldesai assured to resolve the issue of providing ferries on priority by replacing the conventional ones with modern and hi-tech ferries on the Ribandar-Chorao route.

The minister said the public has a lot of expectations from the present government and government staff need to take up long-pending issues on priority to fulfil the expectations of the people.

Mayem MLA & Chairperson of Goa State Horticulture Corporation Premendra Shet, Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, ZP members Shankar Chodankar, Mahesh Sawant and Gopal Surlakar, Bicholim Municipal Council Chairperson Kundan Falari, Bicholim Deputy Collector Rohan Kaskar and Director of Information and Publicity Dipak Bandekar were present on the occasion.

MLAs Premendra Shet and Dr Chandrakant Shetye spoke on the occasion.