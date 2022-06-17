Goa: Saint Anthony of Siolim remembered in Belagavi |

While the feast of St Anthony was celebrated across the region with pomp and serenity on Monday, St Anthony of Siolim was especially remembered in Belagavi during the feast celebrations at St Anthony’s Church at Camp-Belagavi.

A large number of devotees from Belagavi and other places took part in the festal celebrations and invoked the saint’s blessings.

Bishop of Sindhudurg Alwyn Baretto, who was the main celebrant at the Feast Mass, said he was among those who have received special favours from St Anthony.

“My parents named all my siblings with the inclusion of the name Anthony,” said Bishop Baretto, while reminiscing his childhood memories at Siolim.

He also appealed to people not only to ask for favours but also to follow his teachings and practices.

“Do not always ask for favours as you do every time, but also reach out to the needy and poor in the society, like St Anthony did. Also, emulate his qualities and sacrifices,” said Bishop Baretto.

He also disapproved of the myths and outdated practices about the great saint that were followed blindly.

Bishop of Belgaum Derek Fernandes, Fr Vijay Mendith, Fr Philip Kutty, priests, nuns and faithful took part in the felicitations.

Parish priest Fr Vijay Mendith briefed about the wellness of a large number of families have received due to the blessings of St Anthony. After a Covid-19 marred period, the feast was celebrated in a big way after two years.