Goa: Rusted car disrupts road works in Margao

The Margao Municipal Council and the traffic police may have handed out warnings against owners abandoning vehicles along roadsides.

And, whether these warnings to pull up the owners for leaving their vehicles, including accident and old vehicles, have changed the ground reality, is a question of debate.

This junk vehicle, which has been lying along the ring road along the Comba-Cine Lata stretch, is now the centre of attention.

With the PWD cleaning up the stretch of the ring road ahead of hot mixing, the junk car, corroded and rusted is lying along the roadside and is coming in the way of the hot mixing work.

The workers, who cleaned up the road on Tuesday, tried to lift the vehicle, but in vain. They are believed to have contacted the police in a bid to get the crane but have been told that the crane is not available.

With no other option, the junk car remained at its place along the roadside, with questions being raised about whether the hot mixing work will commence without the authorities towing away the vehicle.

A worker was overheard asking whether the Margao Municipal Council and the Police will intervene to lift away the scrap vehicle and pave way for the road hot mixing work.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:08 PM IST