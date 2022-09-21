Goa: Run down Kesarval Spring set to get major facelift

Kesarval Spring is a famous site once known for its medicinal value | The Goan

Vasco: The famous Kesarval Spring at Cortalim is set to get a major facelift and added facilities, with one of the popular tourism sites likely to be developed by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) in two phases.

A GTDC delegation comprising Assistant General Manager Laxmikant Dharmoji and other officials visited the Kesarval Spring along with consultant Fourth Dimension Architects Pvt Ltd for a joint inspection along with locals in the area.

While the officials did not comment on record, sources said GTDC plans to develop the spring and also a GTDC property with rooms and restaurants near the spring to boost tourism activity and bring back the glory of the famous Kesarval Spring.

Speaking to reporters, resident Eddie Fernandes said the Kesarval Spring is a famous site once known for its medicinal value.

“Many people would arrive here from far and wide but as time passed, the spring got neglected and slowly became a spot for anti-social elements to create a nuisance,” said Fernandes.

"We had given a proposal to the tourism department through our MLA Anton Vas, and the department immediately inspected the site along with a consultant to prepare an estimate and plan the project.”

Fernandes said the project will be taken up in two phases.

"The spring will be developed in the first phase, followed by the development of the GTDC restaurant facility in the second phase. We have requested the department to look into the maintenance, once the project is completed.”

“We have told the tourism department to hand over the site to the panchayat to maintain it and if they cannot, we may request the tourism department to outsource it to a competent agency," said Fernandes.

"The tourism department has assured to provide facilities like a high mast, security, tourism police and make Kesarval one of the best tourism spots in South Goa, which will attract people from across the State," said Fernandes.