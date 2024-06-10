 Goa: Roads Dug Up For Utilities Pose Threat To Motorists
Updated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
﻿Margao: Roads dug up to lay power cables and sewerage lines have been posing danger and hazards for motorists in Cuncolim, Curtorim and Margao.

If many a road restored after the laying of underground power cables at Cuncolim and Curtorim have been posing a hazard and nuisance to motorists, a trench dug up near the famous Ana Fonte garden in Margao has settled, posing danger for motorists.

A plant has been placed at the trench to alert motorists and barricade the spot since the police barricades are still not forthcoming from the authorities, including disaster management.

Problems Not Resolved Till Now

Incidentally, the PWD, Roads nor the PWD, Sewerage have attended to the problem for the last two days. In fact, local residents, however, pointed out that they would wait for the authorities to restore and repair the road before they chalk out the future course of action.

At Cuncolim, the roads dug up and restored after laying the power cables are posing a danger to the motorists. The Cuncolim Civic and Consumer Forum have already lodged a complaint with the officials to immediately restore the roads.

Motorists using the Curtorim road have also complained of damaged roads, which were dug up by the Electricity Department to lay the underground cables. They have demanded that the PWD or the Electricity Department restore the damaged roads on a war footing.

