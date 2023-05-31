Goa: Revamped ministerial block unveiled on Statehood Day

Amid controversy surrounding the exorbitant money spent on the renovation of the ministerial block in Porvorim, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday unveiled the revamped administrative building for the State government, now called “Mantralaya.”

The refurbishment has been carried out with modern amenities.

“The refurbished Mantralaya has been created considering the administrative requirement of the government for the next 50 years. These days, we have seen that people do not appreciate good work done by the government and are only critical despite massive development witnessed in the last decade,” he said, taking a dig at the Opposition over expenses on the renovation.

The Mantralaya houses the CM’s office, cabins for cabinet ministers, and a conference room. The interiors of the building reflect the rich culture of Goa, known as Lord Parashurama Bhoomi, and include idols of Lord Ganapati, Lord Sri Krishna, and Lord Vishnu.

He further extended his greetings on the 36th Statehood Day acknowledging the progress made by Goa since attaining statehood. Sawant reiterated that the government prioritises both human development and infrastructure; and expressed gratitude to the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support in accelerating Goa’s development.

Prashasan Stambh

Speaking about the proposed tallest building in the State, which will be called ‘Prashasan Stambh’, the CM assured that the foundation stone will be laid at Patto within two months as a consultant for the project – Bengaluru-based Locus Architect -- is already appointed.

The proposed 75 m tall, 15-storeyed building will house various administrative offices and is estimated to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 300 crore. The complex will be spread over a 9,000 square metres site of the demolished old state museum and a 360-degree commercial tower offering tourists a scenic view of the city is also proposed on top of the building.