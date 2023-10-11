Goa Ranks Second In India For Unemployment At 9.7%

Goa Ranks Second In Country For Unemployment At 9.7% | Representative image

PANAJI Goa’s unemployment situation remains a growing concern, with the State ranking second in the country for joblessness over the past year.

The survey report by the Central government follows a private agency’s monthly survey for August, which had ranked Goa fifth in the country under this category.

Periodic Labour Force Survey

The “Periodic Labour Force Survey” report released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday has indicated Goa’s unemployment rate at 9.7 per cent for all age groups. This is the second-highest in the country as Goa shares this rank with Andaman Nicobar. These figures surpass the national average of 3.2 per cent.

Regions with highest-lowest unemployment rates

Lakshadweep holds the highest unemployment rate at 11.1 per cent, while Tripura has the lowest at 1.4 per cent. The data is based on the study conducted from July 2022 to June 2023.

Despite government efforts such as job fairs, the promotion of startups, and attempts to attract investments for job creation, Goa’s employment scenario remains concerning. Monthly data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt Ltd released last month shows a consistent increase in the State’s unemployment rate since June 2022, with rates reaching 11.6 per cent in January, peaking at 15.5 per cent in April, and reaching 13.7 per cent in August—higher than the national average of 7 per cent.

