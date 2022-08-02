Goa: PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral blames road conditions on rains

Goa PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral | Twitter/@CabralNilesh

Panaji: Claiming that potholes on roads during rains is a normal phenomenon, PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral said the Jet Patcher machine has been repairing the roads.

“The cost of repairing the roads will be recovered from those contractors concerned, if the road is damaged before the liability period is over,” said Cabral.

“The Jet Patcher machine has been hired by the government and is repairing the potholes. Roads which had potholes in areas like Panaji and Taleigao have been repaired using this technology.”

When reporters pointed out that roads repaired using the Jet Patcher machine have been damaged yet again at some places, Cabral said the repair work was fine at most places and potholes had developed only at some places.

“Sometimes, there are damaged pipelines below the road. Sometimes, heavy rains occur immediately after the repair work and these could be some of the reasons why roads have been damaged again. The liability warranty of 18 month is there for repair of roads by the jet machine,” he said.

Cabral made it clear that during his tenure as PWD Minister, there will be accountability for every work that is done.

“A lot of unwanted things have happened during the tenures of previous ministers, but I will march forward with good work,” said Cabral.

Speaking about the repair of the Service Road near Green Park Hotel at Guirim, Cabral said complete shifting of the cast iron water pipeline is required as the pipeline has become weak and there is every chance of pipeline getting damaged again due to pressure of vehicles.

"The pipeline has to be shifted. I don’t know why it was not shifted earlier but now it has to been done. Otherwise, it will burst again and damage the road,” said Cabral.

Cabral said his departments are facing staff shortage and it will take time to streamline the department.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan