 Goa: Pre-monsoon work of desilting nullahs launched in Fatorda
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Pre-monsoon work of desilting nullahs launched in Fatorda

Goa: Pre-monsoon work of desilting nullahs launched in Fatorda

'We have been doing this work every year without fail much before the onset of the monsoons'

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai in the presence of Fatorda Forward councillors on Tuesday launched the pre-monsoon work of desilting of nullahs in the Margao Municipal wards of 2, 5, and 7.

Speaking to the media, Sardesai said: “We have been doing this work every year without fail much before the onset of the monsoons. This time also, Fatorda Forward councillors have planned ahead and started the work without waiting for the last moment like it’s normally done elsewhere.”

Read Also
Mumbai: After last year’s flak, BMC floats desilting tenders early
article-image

No flooding in Fatorda constituency

He added: “Because of these pre-emptive and proactive desilting work in the wards over these years, there has been no flooding in and around Fatorda constituency when other areas of Goa get repeatedly inundated. We are following up on all the developmental works which need to be carried out in the interest of our citizens’ comfort, convenience and safety.”

Councillors Nimesia Faleiro, Lyndon Pereira, Ravindra Naik, Johnny Crasto and prominent residents were also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC begins desilting work of minor drains, nullahs, Mithi river
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Pre-monsoon work of desilting nullahs launched in Fatorda

Goa: Pre-monsoon work of desilting nullahs launched in Fatorda

Goa: Agri Bill opposed, termed as unfavorable to farmers

Goa: Agri Bill opposed, termed as unfavorable to farmers

Goa: Fishing boat owners association calls on MPA chief, wants Vasco fishing jetty resolved soon

Goa: Fishing boat owners association calls on MPA chief, wants Vasco fishing jetty resolved soon

Goa: DGP, Chief Secretary in line of Bombay HC fire over illegal sand mining

Goa: DGP, Chief Secretary in line of Bombay HC fire over illegal sand mining

Goa: With no authority to crack a whip, street vendors make merry

Goa: With no authority to crack a whip, street vendors make merry