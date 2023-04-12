Goa: Pre-monsoon work of desilting nullahs launched in Fatorda

Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai in the presence of Fatorda Forward councillors on Tuesday launched the pre-monsoon work of desilting of nullahs in the Margao Municipal wards of 2, 5, and 7.

Speaking to the media, Sardesai said: “We have been doing this work every year without fail much before the onset of the monsoons. This time also, Fatorda Forward councillors have planned ahead and started the work without waiting for the last moment like it’s normally done elsewhere.”

No flooding in Fatorda constituency

He added: “Because of these pre-emptive and proactive desilting work in the wards over these years, there has been no flooding in and around Fatorda constituency when other areas of Goa get repeatedly inundated. We are following up on all the developmental works which need to be carried out in the interest of our citizens’ comfort, convenience and safety.”

Councillors Nimesia Faleiro, Lyndon Pereira, Ravindra Naik, Johnny Crasto and prominent residents were also present on the occasion.