Goa: Porvorim Woman Duped Of ₹2.71 Lakhs After Being Asked By Fraudsters To Invest In Stock Market; 2 Booked

Mapusa: A woman from Porvorim was duped of Rs 2.71 lakh after being asked to invest in the stock market and two persons have been booked in this connection.

Details Revealed By Police Reports

According to police reports, the fraud took place sometime between January 17 and February 8, when the two accused, Azim Singh and Manali Shah, approached the complainant claiming to be a professor and assistant professor of an online institute.

The accused advised the woman to trade and buy shares in the Indian stock market and got her to download an app and deposit an amount of Rs 2.71 lakh in an account.

Complaint Registered With The Porvorim Police

However, the woman could neither trade in the stock market nor withdraw the invested money. When she realised that she had been cheated, she filed a complaint with the Porvorim police.

On Saturday, Porvorim police registered a case against the two suspects under Section 419, 420 of the IPC and Section 66 D of the Information and Technology Act. Police Inspector Ditendra Naik is conducting further investigation.