Goa: Porvorim Shigmotsav parade enthralls thousands

The Shigmotsav float parade organised by Porvorim Nagrik Samittee enthralled several thousand people in Porvorim on Sunday.

Shigmotsav procession was flagged off from the Education Department office by Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Saligao MLA Kedar Naik in the presence of BJP State president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Director of Tourism Pravimal Abhishek, ZP member Kavita Naik and Penha de Franca Swapnil Chodankarsarpanch.

After the formal flag-off ceremony, the fancy dress participants kick-started the grand event, and it was followed by Romtamel and a colourful float depicting mythological scenes. The celebration was held under a heavy pose of Goa police.

Several troupes in four different categories -- floats (20), Romtamel (7), and fancy dress (junior category 41, senior category 16) put up their presentations.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Govind Gaude said for Shigmotsav celebrations, people's participation is very important.

"The Shigmo festival in Goa attracts a large number of tourists both national and international. We have to preserve this cultural heritage for posterity. Our ancestors have passed on this cultural heritage to us. It is our duty to preserve it for the younger generations. Nowadays women are also seen participating in this festival with zeal and enthusiasm. This is a good sign," said Gaude.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte mentioned that the State government aims to spread the importance of the Shigmo festival in all villages of Goa.

"This year the Shigmo processions have been organised at 18 different locations in 14 days. The festival brings together all segments of society and promotes communal harmony. The Tourism department will review the infrastructure and prize money amount next year to encourage the participants in the parade," said Khaunte.

Saligao MLA Kedar Naik and BJP State president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also spoke on the occasion. Penha de Franca sarpanch Swapnil Chodankar welcomed the gathering.