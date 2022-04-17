Goa: Pernem locals fear shortage of water due to Bailpar river project

Concerns have been growing over the possibility of water shortage in Pernem taluka if water from the Bailpar river in Kasarvarne is diverted for other purposes.

While the Mopa Airport Pidit Jan Sanghatana, a group formed by aggrieved persons, has appealed to people to support upcoming protests in the matter, a joint meeting of representatives from the Sanghatana, irrigation department and a lawyer has been planned on Monday to discuss the issue.

The Irrigation Department is constructing two pump houses along the river at a cost of Rs 27 crore and while the department claims the work is legal, Kasarvarne sarpanch Ramesh Palienkar has insisted that no NOC has been obtained from the panchayat. The panchayat had sent a notice to the department to stop further work on the project, but the department did not pay heed to the notice.

The Sanghatana then filed a complaint at the Pernem police station, prompting PI Vikram Naik to visit the site where farmers had been protesting a few days ago. Following assurances from police, the protest was later withdrawn.

The farmers have threatened to resume their protest if decisions taken at the meeting on Monday is not favourable to them.

According to locals, 20 Panchayats and one municipality in Pernem taluka depend on water supplied from the Chandel Water Treatment Project. At present, water from the Bailpar River is supplied to the Chandel Water Treatment Project.

Locals fear that people from Pernem taluka may face water scarcity if water from the Bailpar River is diverted to other projects in the taluka.

Locals claimed that water from the Bailpar River will be diverted to the Tilari canal and water will be released from the Tilari canal to the Mopa airport and other major projects like the Ayush hospital.

Farmers, who have been demanding adequate water for their fields and cultivations, fear they could face acute water shortage and have insisted that water should first be supplied to them and the excess water may then be supplied for other projects.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:46 AM IST