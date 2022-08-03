Goa: Pedda local plants papaya sapling on the unrepaired road to draw authorities' attention | The Goan Network

With the road dug up to lay the underground sewerage line not restored yet, residents of Pedda-Benaulim on Tuesday planted a Papaya sapling in a crater to draw the attention of the authorities to restore the road at the earliest.

A resident of Pedda Constancio Fernandes told the media that he decided to plant the Papaya sapling at the hole after a resident of Colva had a close save after his two-wheeler hit the crater.

He told the media that the incident had occurred at the spot, which is located near a sharp turn. The hole where the sapling is planted saw leakage of a water pipeline. Constancio informed that while the PWD has repaired the leakage, they have not restored the hole.

“The entire road has been left without being restored. Despite being the main turn and prone for accidents, the PWD authorities have not restored the road,” he said and hoped the planting of the sapling would make the authorities see reason and cover the hole.

