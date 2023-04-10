Goa: On Easter, CM urges people to beware of attempts to divide Goans on caste, creed

Asserting that Hindus and Catholics have celebrated the festivals of each other in the State with pomp and brotherhood over the years, showcasing the amity and bond amongst the people, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Easter Sunday urged the people to maintain vigil and foil attempts to divide Goans on caste and creed.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister said a third force is working hard to divide the people of Goa based on caste and religious lines, urging the people to beware of these forces and nip them in the bud.

Government never discriminated against people

Addressing a gathering at a musical concert organised by Andrew Fernandes and his group at the Ravindra Bhavan Margao on Sunday, the Chief Minister said his government has never discriminated against people based on their caste and creed be it on the infrastructure or human development.

“Right from Pernem to Salcete, my government is working to usher in the development of the State without discrimination. This government has embarked on a mission to make Golden Goa. Both Hindus and Catholics in Goa share a rich tradition of celebrating each other's festivals. This has been our rich heritage, but certain forces are trying to disturb peace and amity amongst the people,” he said.

CM alleges attempts made to instill fear

The Chief Minister pointed out that there have been attempts to instil fear in the minds of the people from Salcete that Dabolim airport will be shut once Mopa becomes a reality.

“Today Mopa has been commissioned but not a single flight from Dabolim has been cancelled. Similar attempts were made in the past when the Konkan railway was planned in the State that it will bring outsiders into the State,” he said.

Pramod Sawant urges people to take advantage of Goa's tourist destination status

Saying that the Tourism sector offers huge potential for the people of the State to stand on their legs, the Chief Minister urged the people to take advantage of Goa’s status as a tourist destination. He took the opportunity to compliment Andrew Fernandes for standing on his own legs by setting up his designer clothes venture, saying: “Andrew is not only independent but has provided employment to several others.”

Conveying his Easter greetings to the people, the Chief Minister said people should pray to Jesus that the State march forward in all fields including education, agriculture and industry with the participation of all people unitedly.

Former Fatorda MLA & BJP leader Damu Naik wished the people on the occasion of Easter and pointed out that the government is working to usher in the development of the State without any discrimination.