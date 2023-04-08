 Goa: Government job scheme for Freedom Fighters’ children extended
Goa: Government job scheme for Freedom Fighters' children extended

The CM had last month stated that the direct recruitment of candidates, who are left to be accommodated in the government jobs, is expected by June this year.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
Goa: Government job scheme for Freedom Fighters' children extended

Days after granting the cabinet nod, the State government notified the decision to grant a one-year extension to the existing scheme for providing government jobs to the children of freedom fighters. This, as informed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, will be the last extension as only 90 eligible beneficiaries are left to be recruited.

“The Government desired that the continuity of the said scheme is essential to bestow the benefits under the said scheme to the children of Freedom Fighters registered with the Home Department, the Government of Goa is pleased to amend the said scheme. The scheme shall be valid for a further period of one year with effect from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024,” reads the notification issued by the Home Department.

The CM had last month stated that the direct recruitment of candidates, who are left to be accommodated in the government jobs, is expected by June this year. The government’s extension decision came after its temporary arrangement to accommodate these candidates in the Goa Human Resources Corporation (GHRC) was refused by the children of freedom fighters.

“We requested them to take up jobs in the government’s GHRC for the time being and subsequently when vacancies are created, they will be recruited. However, none accepted the offer,” Sawant had said.

