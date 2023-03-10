Goa: Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings make way to Baina Beach

Baina beach witnessed an unusual moment on Wednesday night after several Olive Ridley hatchlings made their way to the beach.

A large number of Olive Ridley hatchlings were seen crawling all over the beach and this drew the attention of a few locals, who alerted the life guards deployed at Baina Beach.

As news spread, a large crowd soon made it to the beach to witness the hatchlings move around across the sand in groups.

Lifeguards on duty were quick to immediately rescue the hatchlings and collect them very carefully in a basket, before people could hurt them unknowingly in the dark, while locals provided illumination through flash lights from cell phones.

The lifeguards later released the rescued hatchlings back in the sea.

The incident soon spread all across social media and Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane also reported the incident on his Twitter handle, with the photos of lifeguards rescuing baby Olive Ridley hatchlings on Baina Beach.

"The arrival of several baby Olive Ridley turtles at Baina beach was a first of its sort. The turtles were saved by locals and lifeguards stationed at Baina Beach,” stated the tweet by the minister.