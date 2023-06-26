 Goa: Officials Inspect Open Space For Sport Complex In Vasco
The joint inspection was convened by Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar along with Ward Councillor Girish Borker, Vasco BJP Mandal President Deepak Naik, officials of Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) and members of the newly appointed consultant of the project.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

A joint inspection of the open space opposite Tanya Hotel in Vasco, which has been earmarked for a sports complex, was held on Friday morning .

Speaking to media later, Salkar said the entire area would be fenced and that, plans for the project would be ready in a month. 

"We have proposed a sports complex here with indoor and outdoor games. The proposal is in its initial stage and a consultant from Bangalore has been finalised. Officials are inspecting the area to see how they can fit our needs of an indoor and outdoor sports facilities in the area," said Salkar.

"The consultants have assured to provide us plans and a conceptual idea on this project within a month.  Once we have a plan, we will then get sportsmen and athletes on board to seek their feedback. We will then rope in business organisations and industrialists to chart a final plan on how best we can use the faculties made available here," said Salkar.

Ward Councillor Girish Borker said he had already had a site inspection with the MMC chief officer regarding the dumping of garbage and debris in the open space.

"We have taken a decision to clear the debris, and work will start in another 15 days. The entire area will also be fenced to prevent further dumping at this plot,” said Borker.

