Goa: Officials for tighter traffic rules at Cujira Complex

Officials from various departments and representatives of schools at the Cujira School Complex met on May 19 and on Thursday, to discuss on measures to resolve the traffic congestion and parking issues during the academic year.

A meeting chaired by Additional Collector II Kedar Naik in the North Goa Collectorate was attended by heads and representatives of schools at the Cujira School Complex, Traffic SP Bossuet Silva, officials from the Traffic Police, GSIDC, PWD and other departments.

The meeting was convened after Mukundraj Mudras had petitioned the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in 2020 to initiate measures to ensure safety of students, given severe traffic congestion at the Cujira School Complex.

“While directives had been passed by the Commission, they had not been enforced and as a result, the traffic chaos jeopardised the safety of over 7,500 students at the Cujira School Complex. I then petitioned the North Goa collector on February 14, seeking to implement the directives of the Commission,” said Mudras.

Mudras informed that the Cujira school complex has four schools and one college, with approximately 7,500 students attending along with about 500 teaching and support staff.

“Also, hundreds of parents drop and pick up their children from the school complex in cars and two-wheelers. Adding to these are about 50 plus school buses and vans used by the students in the complex. All this has led to severe traffic congestion,” he added.

During the meeting on May 19, Additional Collector II Kedar Naik informed Traffic SP Bossuet Silva that strict enforcement of the traffic rules at the Cujira School Complex were required. It was also decided that traffic curbs be installed at the site to ensure discipline in traffic.

The additional collector II also asked the SP to furnish comments and recommendations for earmarking No-Parking Zones at the School Complex as per provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Naik also asked the Traffic SP to deploy more staff at the site and to ensure that smooth traffic flow is followed.

After enquiring and discussing on the complaint of Mudras, the additional collector II informed that all officers should work together to resolve the inconveniences faced by students at the Cujira school complex.

During the next meeting chaired by Additional Collector Sanjeev Gawas Desai on May 25, it was suggested that the lane outside the schools would be notified as a No-Mo-Zone, to enable students enter and leave the schools in safety and security. The lane outside the Athletic Stadium would be designated as a no-parking and no-stopping zone.

SP Silva stated that traffic signages would be necessary to enforce traffic rules at the site.

Later, a site inspection was conducted at the Cujira School Complex to work out a plan of action.

The officials and representatives also met Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) Executive Director Dr Geeta Nagvenkar, with a request to permit school buses and private vehicles to use the parking facilities at the Athletic Stadium while picking and dropping students.

The Traffic SP suggested an urgent meeting of school heads and the PTA committees be convened to discuss the matter and to put forth a proposal before the Traffic Police and SAG.