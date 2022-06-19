Goa: Officials demand fate of ‘reconstructed’ file of Sonsodo road | PTI

Margao: Even as the missing file pertaining to Sonsodo road has come back to haunt the City Fathers and Babus with the city hit by the garbage crisis, officials have now demanded to know the fate of the file that was “reconstructed” after the original file had gone missing.

Sources in the know informed that after the road file had gone missing from the chamber of then Chief Officer Agnelo Fernandes, after the file was sent to the Chamber of MMC Chairperson Lyndon Pereira, the outgoing Chief Officer had ordered reconstruction of the file to pave way for the issuance of the work order to the successful bidder.

Questions are being raised in the corridors of the civic body over the fate of the reconstructed file after the outgoing Chief Officer had got the file reconstructed.

“Were the powers that be not in favour of reconstructing the file since their one point agenda was to give the tender to their favourite contractors. And, why has the Municipal technical section not taken measures to take the reconstructed file to the logical conclusion,” sources questioned.