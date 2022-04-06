Goa: Officials collect details over water scarcity in Pissurlem

Officials have been collecting details from residents in Pissurlem-Sattari, in connection with a petition filed in the high court regarding acute water scarcity in the village. The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Following a petition filed in the high court regarding drinking water problem in Pissurlem area, the court had sought a report on the drinking water problems in the panchayat area.

Acting on the court’s directives, officials of PWD visited the various affected areas and interacted with locals. A report in this regard will be submitted to the high court.

Locals have been complaining of water scarcity in Pissurlem for many months and they claimed that despite a number of requests to the PWD, there had been no action to improve water supply.

This compelled Hanumant Parab, a villager and social activist from the area, to file a petition in the High Court seeking proper water supply in the village.

Acting on court directives for a report in the matter, a team of PWD officials, including the executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer, along with the petitioner Hanumant Parab and others visited many places in Pissurlem and collected details from the locals.

Locals claimed that water tanks had been provided to many houses as per court directions a few years back, but the process of providing water has not started till date, making these tanks virtually useless.

The petitioner, Hanumant Parab, confirmed that the details were collected by officials as part of a report to be submitted to the high court.

“The report will be presented at the hearing on Wednesday. The court has taken the issue of drinking water very seriously and we await the court’s intervention in the matter,” said Parab.

When contacted, the PWD executive engineer said his team surveyed the affected areas in Pissurlem.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:53 AM IST