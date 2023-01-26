Goa: NSUI files police complaint over ruckus in St Xavier’s College

Four days after students affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created a ruckus in St Xavier’s College, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), State unit, on Wednesday filed a police complaint against the ABVP members/students at Mapusa Police Station and requested registering of an FIR against them.

In his complaint, NSUI President Naushad Chowdhari said on January 21, certain members of ABVP led by a student Sahil Mahajan and armed with ABVP flags and shouting slogans started abusing and threatening the staff of the college and forced the students to leave the classes.

He also said the group entered the classrooms and forced the teachers to stop teaching and also forced the students to leave the classrooms.

“This group called members of the faculty “dalal” and challenged the administrator and other members of the management of the institution,” Chowdhari said in his complaint.

The complaint named Sahil Mahajan, Vinay Raut, Shubham Malik, Sudip Naik, Shirish Parab, Prabha Naik, Sarvesh Talwadkar, Dipti Shirodkar, Govind Deshpande and Avdhoot Kotkar as members/students of ABVP besides some other unknown persons who were involved in creating ruckus in the college.

The complaint further mentioned that elections to the Student Council of St Xavier’s College were held on November 8, 2022 and the results for the same were declared on the same day in the evening, whereby Sahil Mahajan was declared as the winner for the post of General Secretary.

“It is pertinent to note that the college administration makes it very clear to the students every year that the Student Council is to be devoid of any political affiliations/involvement. Despite this some, ABVP members, who are not students of St Xavier’s College, entered the college campus soon after the election result and hoisted/placed ABVP flags all around the college campus, without the permission of the college administration and started sloganeering,” Chowdhari said.

“On the basis of what was noticed by the faculty and the representation made by the Class Representatives that they were not members of ABVP, the college administration decided not to induct a Student Council for the present academic year and the same was communicated to the Class Representatives,” the complaint said.

The NSUI President urged the Mapusa PI to register a case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restrain), 447 (criminal trespass), 352 (use of criminal force), 504 (provocation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the ABVP members/students.

It is now come to light that the management of the St Xavier’s College has also lodged a complaint against the ABVP students on the same evening when the incident happened in the college.

The students linked to ABVP had created a ruckus in the college on the morning of January 21 when they trespassed into the college campus and held the college teachers and students to ransom.

Surprisingly, Mapusa police are still sitting on the complaint.

