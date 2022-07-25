Goa NGO observes month-long campaign; highlights need for measures to prevent death by drowning (Representative Image) | BL Soni

An NGO in Panaji has launched an awareness campaign focusing on the need for drowning prevention measures in Goa. GOACAN will observe a month-long awareness campaign to get action-related responses from government officials, elected representatives, Heads of Educational Institutions, Parents Teachers Associations, NGOs and Industry and Trade Associations among others.

The month-long awareness campaign which ends today, July 25, World Drowning Prevention Day, will highlight the need for acceptance that drowning is a leading cause of accidental deaths in Goa.

"It has been noticed that adequate safety signage is not in place, proper knowledge of the first aid to be given to the survivor as well as the absence of safety equipment that is needed on location, are some of the immediate issues that will be addressed," said Rolland Martins of GOACAN.

"The need for teaching swimming, water safety and safe rescue skills, training bystanders in safe rescue and resuscitation, putting in place and enforcing safe boating and ferry regulations and improving flood risk management are some of the other measures which are required," said Martins.

GOACAN will write to the respective District Collectors to seek inputs from officials of the Police Department, Water Resources Department and Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services during this month which is also witnessing heavy rainfall.

On average, two persons die every year in the Khandepar river. From 2010 to 2021, a total of 23 persons died due to drowning in the Khandepar river. This means an average of two persons die due to drowning.

The NGO has urged the government to take specific measures to prevent these deaths.