Goa: NCB busts drug gang involving Russian Olympic medallist

The Narcotics Control Bureau (Goa Unit) has uncovered an international drug trafficking ring operating in the northern coastal belt involving Russia’s Olympic medallist and a former cop.

NCB Mumbai, Zonal Director, Amit Ghawate, on Saturday, informed the media about neutralising the international multi-drug cartel which spanned over two weeks. Of the three arrested, two are Russians caught with multiple drugs along with Indian and foreign currencies, fake documents, IDs and material required to grow Hydroponic weed.

The total drugs seized comprises LSD - 88 blots, Cocaine - 8.8 gms, Charas - 242.5 gms, Hydroponic weed- 1.440 kgs, Hash oil - 16.49 gms, Hash cake- 410 gms, Methamphetamine - 2 gms, MDMA - 1 tablet and Ecstacy - 0.3 gms. The drug proceeds in cash recovery valued at Rs 4.88 lakh in addition to 1,829 USD and 1,720 Thai Baht.

“Based on inputs that a Russian cartel was actively operating in Arambol and in adjoining areas of Goa, an intelligence network and further analysis was initiated. After extensive work, a Russian lady named S Varganova was identified who was involved in peddling drugs to foreigners only. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted and various details were tracked consequently,” he said. On April 13, Varganova was intercepted at Arambol which resulted in recovery of 2.5 gms Charas, 2 gms Methamphetamine and 0.3 gm of Ecstasy.

Ghawate further said that during investigation, a local person named Akash was identified and following detailed analysis, it was learnt that Akash was part of the larger network. He was working on directions of a Russian person who was known to be a prime character in the cartel. “A discreet surveillance was immediately mounted upon Akash and after extensive intelligence workout, Akash was apprehended from Arambol on April 28 along with 9 LSD blots, 30 gms Hashish, 1 MDMA tablet and Rs 28,000 as sale proceeds. Thereafter, another Russian national named Andre was apprehended along with 20 LSD blots from his possession on the same day,” the officer said.

During spot questioning, Andre’s residential premises was traced out from where multiple drugs such as 59 LSD Blots weighing 1.32 grams, 8.8 gms Cocaine, 16.49 gms Hash Oil, 210 gms Charas, 410 gms Hash Cake, 1.440 kgs Hydroponic Weed (Ganja), laptops, mobile phones and drug sale proceeds in cash worth Rs 4.60 lakh, and international currencies among other valuables were recovered.

“Andre was growing hydroponic weed at this residence, and three pots of cut root Hydroponic weed plantation were recovered which were used for home grown weed plants and recently cultivated. Accordingly, all the contraband and other incriminating items were seized for investigation,” the NCB officer said.

Varganova is a 1980-Olympic silver medallist in swimming while Andre is an ex-policeman in Russia but turned into setting up the cartel as a kingpin in Goa for a long time. He visited many cities to expand his network and had been managing the well spread network of street peddlers, Ghawate said.