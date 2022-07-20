Goa: Mystery shrouds demise of tourist at Colva beach

The Goan

Mystery shrouds the death of the tourist from Jaipur at the Colva beach, with questions raised about whether negligence was the cause behind death or otherwise.

Even as the post-mortem on the body of the middle-aged tourist has attributed the cause of death due to electrocution, a case of unnatural death stands registered at the Colva police station to date.

It’s now five days since the tourist met with a tragic death near the toilet block as he was returning from the beach, but a case of negligence is still not registered at the Colva police station.

When The Goan called up the Colva police station in-charge PI Tulsidas Naik to shed light on the investigations into the tragic death of the tourist, the police officer said the Colva police has sought an opinion from the Electricity Department on the episode.

He, however, said the cause of death has been given as death due to electrocution.

“Since the post-mortem report has attributed the death due to electrocution, the Police asked for an opinion from the electricity department to initiate further action,” PI Tulsidas said.

Questions are being raised about why the electrical engineers have not yet submitted their opinion on the incident so far when it’s now five days since the incident occurred at the Colva beach, only raising eyebrows over the delay on the part of the Power Department in submitting its report.

“The police has registered a case of unnatural death. The moment the power department submits its opinion, the police will initiate further action,” the police said.

Irate residents and social activist Judith Almeida have all demanded a detailed probe into the tragic incident to ensure that such cases do not recur at the beach.

In fact, Judith had termed the death of the Jaipur tourist as a case of negligence of the authorities which needs to be made accountable.

“I have demanded registration of an FIR in the case so that accountability is fixed against the officials of the Tourism/GTDC departments,” she said

Judith has further demanded that the consultant/contractor who had executed the work need to be made liable.

“How can a person die of electrocution without coming in contact with a live wire? How can a live wire remain at a beach visited by thousands of visitors,” Judith questioned while insisting that the death of the tourist is a clear case of negligence.

She has further demanded to know whether the Tourism department, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) or the Electricity Department have checked whether any damage has been caused to the cables near the children’s play area exposed during the sea erosion.