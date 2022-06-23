Goa: Mud-laden truck turns turtle at Mungul

Margao: A truck carrying mud for land filling to make way for the western bypass turned turtle at Mungul on Wednesday morning.

Sources pointed out that the truck got stuck before turning turtle as the earthen embankment raised via land filling settled down in view of the rains.

A crane was later requisitioned to lift the vehicle and tow it away.

The PWD, National Highway is building the western bypass on stilts up to the Mungul railway over bridge from Seraulim, covering a distance of 980 meters. The balance stretch from Mungul to Benaulim is proposed to be built on earthen embankments, a move which has been opposed tooth and nail by the villagers of Benaulim.

