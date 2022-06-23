e-Paper Get App

Goa: Mud-laden truck turns turtle at Mungul

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

Margao: A truck carrying mud for land filling to make way for the western bypass turned turtle at Mungul on Wednesday morning.

Sources pointed out that the truck got stuck before turning turtle as the earthen embankment raised via land filling settled down in view of the rains.

A crane was later requisitioned to lift the vehicle and tow it away.

The PWD, National Highway is building the western bypass on stilts up to the Mungul railway over bridge from Seraulim, covering a distance of 980 meters. The balance stretch from Mungul to Benaulim is proposed to be built on earthen embankments, a move which has been opposed tooth and nail by the villagers of Benaulim.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeGoaGoa: Mud-laden truck turns turtle at Mungul

RECENT STORIES

Football great Diego Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Football great Diego Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Truck carrying charcoal catches fire on highway, traffic disrupted

Mumbai: Latest Updates- Truck carrying charcoal catches fire on highway, traffic disrupted

Mass surveillance: Centre files affidavit on PIL filed against central agencies on privacy concerns

Mass surveillance: Centre files affidavit on PIL filed against central agencies on privacy concerns

PM Modi meets NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, says 'her vision for India’s...

PM Modi meets NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, says 'her vision for India’s...

Maharashtra: As Shinde's rebel champ shows off strength; Raut says 'Uddhav will remain the CM'

Maharashtra: As Shinde's rebel champ shows off strength; Raut says 'Uddhav will remain the CM'