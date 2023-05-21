Goa: Mormugao civic body stops double tracking works at Maimolem

The Mormugao Municipal Council on Saturday morning stopped the railway double tracking works being carried out at Maimolem after the joint site inspection carried out by MMC Chairperson Leo Rodrigues and ward councillor Girish Borker.

Speaking to reporters, MMC chairperson said that there is a major nullah flowing through the area.

“The railways are carrying out the double tracking works in the area and are constructing a new bridge here. We got information from ward councillor that the works are being carried out next to a major nullah connected to several areas. The works can block the nullah and cause flooding and so we have asked the Railways to stop the works,” said Rodrigues.

Ward councillor Girish Borker said that the area of Maimolem was low-lying area and could witness flooding in the monsoons if the nullah was blocked. “This nullah connects to various low-lying areas and we cannot afford it being blocked and interference of natural flow of water before monsoons. We have asked the Railways to keep their works on hold since they are working in close proximity of the nullah which could lead to blockage with debris and that they could continue their works after the monsoons.”