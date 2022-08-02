Goa: MMC has funds for 2 futsal grounds but not CCTV project | Photo: Representative Image

There seemed no dearth of funds to set up Futsal grounds in the commercial capital, but funds seemed not forthcoming for the Closed Circuit TV Surveillance cameras in the city to maintain from the security point of view.

Even as Margao Municipal Chief Officer Rohit Kadam admitted that it has been very difficult to get funds under CSR to fund the CCTV camera project, the Chief Officer said the MMC has plans to set up two Futsal grounds in the city, at Margao and Fatorda out of the Liberation funds received by the civic body.

While saying that the CCTV project will cost nothing less than Rs 10 lakh to replace the 23 cameras crucial to maintaining basic surveillance of the city, Kadam admitted that funds are not forthcoming from CSR to fund the project.

The CCTV surveillance camera project has been down and out for the last many months now, with funds for the revival of the project not forthcoming either from the Margao Municipality, police department or the government as a result of which the commercial capital is not under the radar of the Big Brother.

