Goa MLA Rajesh Faldesai﻿ seeks better tourist facilities at Old Goa, Divar |

Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldesai on Wednesday called on the tourism department to renovate the tourism park next to the Divar Church to attract more tourists and improve tourism on the island.

“If you sit in that park, you get a wonderful view of the Mandovi River as well as of the Atal Setu. I ask the minister that the park be renovated to attract many tourists which will ensure jobs and business for the locals as well. There is a lot of scope for developing tourism in the area especially if we plan a good project,” he said.

Faldesai highlighted the situation around the Old Goa heritage complex, which he said was facing issues like inadequate parking inconveniencing both tourists and locals.

“At Old Goa, an average of 6,500 people come to see the Churches daily but there is a big issue of parking. I request the tourism minister to allow the local panchayat to handle the parking at the area owned by the tourism department. At present, there is no account of who is doing what. Who is fleecing the tourists and keeping the money, there is no record,” he said.

Taking up the issue of sports, the MLA said that the government should improve the facilities at the grounds of Carambolim, Malar, Sao Mathias and Cumbarjua.

“If there are good facilities at these grounds like pavilions, changing rooms and washrooms, the youth will benefit. A lot of youth in these villages are very talented and if given the facilities they can compete at the national level,” he said adding that the children and youth of the villages are crazy for football, cricket and other sports.

Faldesai also called on the Minister of Art and Culture to build a Kala Bhavan in the constituency so that the theatre and other artistes can showcase their craft.

“In my constituency, there are many artistes performing in the fields of drama, tiatr and other art forms. In fact, I can proudly say that they are among the best in the State. You name the art form and there will be a troupe from my constituency which is competing at the highest level. Yet we do not have a Kala Bhavan. I request the minister to look into this,” he said.