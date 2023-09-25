Goa: Mixed Waste Washes Ashore At Colva, Causes Nuisance

Waste strewn on Colva beach | The Goan Network

MARGAO: The world-famous Colva beach played host to mixed waste during the weekend, which was washed ashore by the waves.

And, the iconic beach also saw migrant hawkers and beach photographers making merry on the beach for want of any enforcement by the agencies.

Visitors as well as local residents pointed out that they had to walk with caution on the beach with the mixed waste strewn all over the beach.

Local fishermen pointed out that the waste had been washed ashore on Saturday and caused nuisance to the visitors. “The waste must have been washed ashore from the sea and it would go back into the sea during the tide,” the fishermen said.

Migrant hawkers pose another issue

Meanwhile, there seemed no end to the presence of migrant hawkers on the Colva beach despite announcements of a crackdown announced by the Tourism Department. In fact, neither the tourist police nor the Colva police were seen around the beach to keep the illegal migrant hawkers at bay.

Meanwhile, the Colva beach played host to beach photographers, who make a fast buck by taking pictures of the domestic tourists. Visitors demanded that the authorities regulated the activities of photography and protect the tourists from being fleeced by the beach photographers.