Goa: Miraculous Escape For Passengers As Bus Turns Turtle In Mapusa

The passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape after the bus hit a divider and an electric pole and fell on its side at Canca, near Mapusa.

The bus driver and a passenger were injured in the mishap.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday. There were around 30 passengers in the bus that was moving from Mapusa to Sinquerim.

According to police, the bus driver, in an attempt to avoid hitting a four-wheeler ahead, moved to the right, but due to the steady drizzle, he misjudged and rammed the bus on the divider and then hit an electricity pole.

In the impact, the bus turned turtle and fell on its side.

Mapusa police and traffic police rushed to the site, helped the passengers, and managed to restore a smooth flow of traffic.

The injured were shifted to the North Goa District Hospital. The services of a crane and fire brigade were used to clear the route.

The injured are out of danger, Police said. The police are investigating further.