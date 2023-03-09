Goa: Met dept predicts heat wave in the state

With maximum temperature shooting up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions at isolated places in the State on March 9 (Thursday).

The IMD has also said that maximum temperature is likely to be 4 to 6 degree Celsius above normal over Goa on March 9 and 10.

February had been the warmest since 1969 with the average maximum temperature at nearly 35 degree Celsius and this trend is likely to spill over into the summer.

According to the State IMD, due to the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4 to 6 degree Celsius higher than normal.

“On account of the high temperature, heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places over North and South Goa on March 9,” said Rahul Mohan, senior scientist with the IMD Goa.

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2 to 3 degrees from March 11 onwards.

On Wednesday, Panaji recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius which is 6 degree above normal while minimum temperature was 23.8 degree Celsius which is 1.4 degree above normal.

Incidentally, the humidity recorded in the capital city was 66 percent which is 22 percent lower than normal.

For coastal states, a heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature recorded is 37 degree Celsius or above for two consecutive days and it has to be higher than normal by at least 4.5 degree Celsius.

The IMD has cautioned that the above normal temperature can cause moderate health concern among infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases. There is also a possibility of dehydration and dry grass catching fire.As a measure of caution, the public is requested to avoid getting exposed to heat, wear lightweight clothes and cover the head. It is also suggested to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks while working outdoors.