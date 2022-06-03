Goa: Men's toilet at Margao police station in dilapidated condition

Representative Image | Pixabay

Hazard a guess why sanitation is at its ebb at this men’s toilet at the Margao police station? Why is the sanitation and hygiene in this toilet not maintained as per the basic standard? Why is there no flush tank nor a wash basin in the toilet? Are these basic sanitation requirements left damaged or they have been craving for attention for want of maintenance?

It’s not clear whether the police officers and personnel are using the toilet on a daily basis. One thing, however, is clear that the toilet is located near the Margao police lock-up. And, if sources are to be believed, more often than not, the toilet is being used by the persons arrested and detained by the police.

The pathetic state of the toilet, with broken floor, absence of flush tank, damaged wash basis etc gives an clear indication that the toilet is not being used by the police personnel but by the accused persons housed in the lockup.

Even as questions are being raised why the police cannot offer the basic sanitation facility for the accused person by sprucing up the toilet, sources said the repair and renovation of the toilet will soon be taken up by the PWD.

Questions are being raised whether the repair work is not taken up on priority since the police officials and personnel are using other toilets in the police headquarters.

Incidentally, an adjoining ladies toilet somewhat appeared maintaining hygiene and sanitation, further throwing up questions why the toilet could not be maintained clean, leave alone replacing the damaged wash basin and flush tank.

