Goa Master Plan 2041: An Overview

Zone 1

1. Establish a Biodiversity Park in Borda at the center of Margao, serving as both a sponge park and city park.

2. Develop the stretch of river Sal in GSUDA Plot along the NH 66 as a Sal Riverfront Pilot.

3. Sal Riverfront: Establish a 20m No-build Green Buffer along the Sal River to create a city-wide open space.

4. Nala Flood Mitigation Project: Implement a 5m No-build Green Buffer along all nalas to accommodate floodwaters.

5. Develop the GSUDA Plot along the NH 66 as a sponge park and public space integrated with

commercial development.

6. Create programmed open spaces all along the Sal River, featuring promenades, pavilions,

and leisure spaces.

7. Western Byp Rd, Seraulim Rd Intersection & Clock Tower Circle Development as Margao's Gateway

8. Civic and Commercial Corridor Regeneration along NH66.

Zone 2

1. Rejuvenate the Margao Municipal Garden and Aga Khan Children's Park and the adjoining plaza to be more public friendly and inclusive.

2. Connect the Comba By-pass with the Old Station Road to relieve congestion in city centre.

3. Margao City Center Heritage Loop and Public Transit Access Project.

4. Margao Municipal Garden Pedestrianization & streetscape design.

5. Holy Spirit Church Area Regeneration through Pedestrianization & streetscape design.

6. Develop the Museum of South Goa (Administrative Building of Salcete Commnidade) and adjoining plaza in the centre of Margao.

7. Regenerate the Market Building and Market Street.

8. Develop Neighbourhood Community Hub next to the Capela de Nossa Senhora da Piedade (Monte Hill) on identified pubic land adjoining the TB Hospital.

3. Margao Railway Station Inter-Modal Transit Gateway Project.

4. Southern Margao Development as an Economic Node and Innovation Hub.

Gogol

1. Introduce healthcare amenities on public land identified in Gogol area.

2. Upgradation of Sonsodo waste processing facility.

. Develop St Joaquim Rd, Swami Chinmayanand Rd and Fr Angelo Rd as the primary loop.

- Design and develop central open space in Gogol area.

Overall Proposals In Plan

1. Sponge Parks Initiative: Identify and create sponge parks across Margao.

2. Open Spaces Accessibility Program: Establish and design open spaces accessible to all residents throughout Margao.

3. Green Streets Integration: Incorporate green streets as linear parks throughout Margao

4. Develop a public transit system in Margao.

5. Upgrade all major street loops with dedicated bicycle lanes and pedestrian friendly footpaths.

6. Retail-Focused Commercial Nodes along all the Primary Street Loops of Margao.

7. Neighbourhood Community Hubs with community facilities such as Anganwadi, Community Hall, Library, etc. at a 5 minute walking distance from every neighbourhood and accessible to all in identified public land.

8. City Community Hubs with recreational and cultural facilities like Recreational Club, Library, etc. to cater to the city.

9. Introduce healthcare and education amenities in areas that lack sufficient infrastructure in identified public land.

Opportunities

Comprehensive mobility network: Margao’s street network and distribution of attractors and destinations provides an opportunity for creating an efficient multi-modal transport network.

Developing open spaces: Around Margao, there are several undeveloped low lying areas which can be transformed into active flood able landscape which can be used by the city’s residents for recreation.

Buffer along the Sal River: Strengthening the banks and creating riparian landscape along the river edge will help address the flooding issues faced by the community and also serve as an active open space

Agro tourism: An agro-tourists route that includes visits to the large coconut, cashew and spice plantations in the greater Margao area, will provide tourists a unique experience and create new employment opportunities.

Heritage tourism: Margao has a rich cultural history and has several heritage structures that if restored and well marketed will make Margao into a tourist destination.

Creating new economic identity: The excellent connectivity and urban nature lends itself well to attaching new industries in line with the vision set by the government’s vision.

Strategies

Flood resilient landscape

Establish a resilient green-blue network in the city.

Develop open space buffers along rivers and nallas to assist in averting the flooding of developed areas.

Create open spaces and public realm that minimizes rainwater run-off.

Develop low-lying areas as multi-purpose floodable landscape.

Active public realm

Activate open spaces and create a public space network .

Develop well programmed public open spaces at all scales to meet the needs of the residents.

Connect the open spaces through a network of active streets.

Regenerate the centre of the city and activate puboic spaces.

Integrated public transit

Create a well-connected and accessible transit system for the city.

Introduce a comprehensive public transit system that connects all parts of the city.

Design streets to encourage public transport and non-motorized transport.

Diverse economy

Foster the development of new Industries in Margao.

Development a new economic strategy for Margao-Fatorda: Develop-Celebrate-Regenerate.

Develop new economic anchors within Margao.

Create tourism opportunities that celebrates the history and heritage of the city.

Inclusive communities

Introduce public amenities and strengthen communities

Build on existing community amenities and development a network of amenities within walkable neighbourhoods

Create spaces for large gathering, events and festivals in the city

Develop facilities that cater to cultural interests within each neighbourhood