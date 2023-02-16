Goa: Massive destruction of mangroves at Corlim

Massive destruction of mangroves was witnessed at Corlim, prompting the Conservator of Forests (CoF) to hold an inspection at the site.

CoF Dinesh Kannan was accompanied by other officials of the Forest department along with officials of Revenue department, GCZMA, environment, and others.

Corlim comunidade attorney, who is also sarpanch of the village Baptist Pereira, was also present and explained to the CoF about the problem occurring due to deliberate inundation of the fields with saline water by the lessee holding the sluice gates rights.

Later speaking to The Goan, Pereira informed that during high tide when the doors of the sluice gates are supposed to be shut, the lessee keeps some partly open by using tyres or some wooden device.

“This results in water entering the fields, which then does not recede immediately, resulting in stagnation. This then affects the mangroves due to which they start dying,” Pereira informed and demanded that the Mamlatdar who oversees the function of the sluice gates should take strict action in the matter, including the termination of rights of the sluice gates lessee.

Activist Mariano Ferrao informed that due to the stagnation of water, foul smell emanates all over and makes the living of the locals miserable.

“Also, the flooding of fields with saline water has resulted in salinity seeping in the nearby wells,” Ferrao said and demanded stern action from the authorities concerned.

Dying mangroves at Merces also inspectedOLD GOA: Conservator of Forests (CoF) Dinesh Kannan conducted inspection of the dying mangroves in Merces to ascertain reason behind the same and undertake correctional measures to revive the mangroves.Also present at the inspection were officials from the Revenue department, Environment department, TCP, PWD (Highways), Agriculture, Fisheries, GCZMA, Comunidade and others.It was observed that the flow of the water was affected due to the small width of the mouth of the culverts.

