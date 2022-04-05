Goa: Margao residents seek relief from hefty water bills

There’s no letup in the protests by consumers over the hefty water bills issued by the Public Works Department (PWD), with the consumers now seeking an intervention from the newly-appointed PWD Minister, Nilesh Cabral.

A group of water consumers, led by Franky D’Mello, on Monday descended at the PWD, Water Supply office at Monte Hill, Margao to lodge their protest over the hefty bills handed out by the department. The consumers pointed out that they have received bills running into thousands of rupees since the time the PWD has implemented the new water tariff.

Franky pointed out that the general lot of water consumers, whose consumption exceeds the 16,000 litre ceiling. “The common man has not got any relief from the new tariff structure. People cannot afford to pay the huge water bills,” he said.

Franky made a fervent plea to the new PWD Minister to provide relief to the water consumers by coming out with a tariff which will protect the interest of the consumers and the common man.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:13 AM IST