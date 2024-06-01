 Goa: Mapusa Court Sentences 3 Individuals Involved In Brutal Assault Of 2 Youths To 7 Days Of Police Custody
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mapusa: A Mapusa court has sentenced three individuals involved in the brutal assault of two youths to seven days in police custody.

The primary suspect in the case, Ramakrishna Bhalekar, alias RK, remains at large.

Accused Apprehended

The Mapusa police apprehended Manthan Raju Chiri (24) of Ghateshwarnagar (Khorlim), Sridhar Shivaji Killedar (26) of Samtanagar (Khorlim), and Abhishek Ramesh Pujari (20) of Ganganagar (Khorlim) on Thursday. The assault occurred at around 3.30 am on Thursday near an overhead water tank in Ganeshpuri.

The victims, Ahmed Keshav Devadi (30) of Laxminagar, Mapusa, and Sandesh Salkar (28), sustained severe injuries from being beaten with an iron rod. They are currently receiving treatment at Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

Sections Invoked Against The Accused

Police have charged the accused under sections 326, 506(2), 307, 120 B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, citing attempts to murder, assault, criminal intimidation, and conspiracy.

In a recent development, the Mapusa police have received intelligence indicating that the fugitive suspect, Ramakrishna Bhalekar, and two accomplices have fled to Karnataka.

Consequently, two police teams, comprising three sub-inspectors and eight constables, have been dispatched to Karnataka in pursuit.

