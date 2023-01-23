Goa: Mandrem VP discusses usage of water, objects to mega projects

The Mandrem Gram Panchayat meeting held under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Adv Amit Sawant on Sunday, discussed on the usage of water from the rivers. The water should be provided for the locals for domestic purpose on a priority basis, it was decided. The commercial projects, if any, should be discussed in the Gram Sabhas elaborately, and how water would be used there should be taken into consideration before giving permission for such mega projects, the Gram Sabha decided.

Sarpanch Amit Sawant assured the locals that ancient temples would be saved. Pointing out that the temples and their land is being sold and illegal constructions built on these lands, Sawant stated that he would leave no stone unturned to save these temples. He also advocated that the locals should not give their land on lease to outsiders.

“Ashwen Mandrem’s Ajoba temple and the 300-year-old temple in the area, is in danger, as there seems to be a plan to sell this temple and the adjoining land. The previous panchayat or the locals have not taken any objection to this or voiced this issue. But we have to save such ancient temples, and I have objected to the construction that’s being done in this area, for the same reason,” stated Sarpanch Amit Sawant.

Various topics came for discussion in the Gram Sabha and Sarpanch Amit Sawant had verbal battle with Sudesh Sawant, which the locals tried to subside saying personal issues should not be discussed in the public meetings.

The locals who objected to giving permission for mega projects in the villages were Shankar Govekar, Jagannath Parsekar, Shubham Salgaonkar, Prasad Shahapurkar, Shivkumar Arolkar among others.

Sarpanch pointed out that in the coastal zone there are many commercial projects, hotels and restaurants that are supplied water. Should we stop giving them water, he asked and suggested that the future projects should be brought for discussion before Gram Sabha, instead of the Panchayat giving them permission.

There was a proposal for saving Mhadai, as it is the lifeline of the people of Goa. The Gram Sabha decided to support the ongoing Mhadai Bachav Andolan, and extended the support of the Mandrem people. A resolution was passed in the meeting.

