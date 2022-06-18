Goa: ﻿Man ends life at Verna

Representative Photo |

Vasco: Prashant Lewade (37) of Matol-Verna ended his life on Friday

Verna police said they had received a call from the PCR Margao that Lewade had committed suicide in a truck at Matol.

Police said no foul play was suspected and the body has been preserved at District Hospital Margao. Verna police has registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 CrPC and PSI Sanket Talkar is carrying out further investigation.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan