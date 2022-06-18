e-Paper Get App

Goa: ﻿Man ends life at Verna

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Vasco: Prashant Lewade (37) of Matol-Verna ended his life on Friday

Verna police said they had received a call from the PCR Margao that Lewade had committed suicide in a truck at Matol.

Police said no foul play was suspected and the body has been preserved at District Hospital Margao. Verna police has registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 CrPC and PSI Sanket Talkar is carrying out further investigation.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeGoaGoa: ﻿Man ends life at Verna

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Over 3,000 new Covid cases reported under NMMC in June

Navi Mumbai: Over 3,000 new Covid cases reported under NMMC in June

Bangladesh: At least 25 killed, 4 million missing in devastating floods

Bangladesh: At least 25 killed, 4 million missing in devastating floods

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Agnipath protests live updates: Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Navy, IAF chief

Assam Floods: CM Sarma reviews breached LB Embankment; Directs WRD to plug in the portion

Assam Floods: CM Sarma reviews breached LB Embankment; Directs WRD to plug in the portion

As Agnipath scheme protests turn severe, Bihar stops train services

As Agnipath scheme protests turn severe, Bihar stops train services