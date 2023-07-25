Goa: LoP Accuses Govt Of failing In Crime Control

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Monday criticised Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s attempt to distance Goans from crimes, pointing out that the data tells a different story.

Crime control

During the demands for grants on Home, Alemao accused the government of miserably failing in controlling crimes in Goa.

“I don't know what to say… There is no detection, no prevention, and no measures in place to curb crimes. The crime rate is increasing, with cases of rape, murder, dacoity, and other offences, including those occurring in tourist areas, tarnishing Goa’s reputation. The CM takes the escape route by blaming migrants for the crimes, but the data shows that Goans are also involved,” he stated.

CM has often been quoted as saying that 90 per cent of crimes are committed by outsiders claiming that after committing the crime, these accused return to their native state.

Alemao further asserted that the Home Department is neglecting the issues at hand and also accused the police force of showing partiality in postings and transfers. He raised concerns about illegal casinos, citing that the youth are falling prey to them.

“Goans are not allowed in the casinos, but what about these illegal ones? Even young children are being affected by this. All this is happening because the police department has connived with the illegal casinos,” he alleged.

Land grabbing

Turning his attention to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for land grab cases, Alemao questioned the frequent transfer of officers and the lack of progress in the investigations. “The SIT was formed with much fanfare, but why are the officers being transferred? leaving the investigations in limbo,” he pointed out. Since the SIT was constituted a year ago, not a single case is charge-sheeted even as a few closure reports are filed.

Making further serious allegations, Alemao claimed that some officers have colluded with “land sharks” involved in the scam to obtain personal benefits in the form of plots. He raised concerns over the delayed investigation due to the absence of officers.

Event expense

Shifting his focus to government expenditures, Alemao criticised the spending of Rs 100 crores on events from 2019 to 2023, with many events lacking estimated costs. “Out of 15 events, 12 were done with post-facto approval, including the two-year completion of the government. Post facto approval has become the thumb rule of this government. Was the CM unsure of completing his two years?” he questioned while discussing the Demands of the Information & Publicity Department.

Skill development

On the issue of skill development, he questioned if the government is encouraging school dropouts to opt for the Apprenticeship Scheme paying Rs 8,000 per month. He also expressed concerns about the future of these apprentices after one year of training, suggesting the need for a long-term plan.

Other opposition leaders, including AAP MLA Venzy Viegas, also raised questions about the fate of these candidates after completing their one-year training, emphasising the importance of a comprehensive approach.

The legislators also alleged large-scale illegalities and law and order problems in the Colvale Central Jail.

