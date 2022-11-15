Goa: Konkan railway police nab three youth for gold theft

The Konkan railway police has nabbed three persons in connection with the theft of gold ornaments of a passenger travelling from Trivandrum-Kerala to Mumbai by the Netravati Express.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Konkan railway Gurudas Kadam told the media that railway police managed to arrest Shankar Madar, 19, resident of Chicalim-Vasco, Aniket Sawant, 19, resident of Vasco and Muskim @ Mustakeem Shaikh, 19, resident of Pixem Dongri, Vasco.

He said the police has managed to recover the stolen property.

Mobile phones involved in thefts at Konkan Railway Station, Margao have been also recovered at their instance, he said.

The accused have been remanded to five days of Police Custody, and interrogation is in progress to verify their involvement in similar theft cases reported at Konkan Railway Police Station.

DySP Kadam informed that complainant Nikhil N resident of Nademmal House, near Railway Station Vadakara, Kerala along with his family members was travelling from Trivandrum Central to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai on Netravati Express train.

“At about 04.00 hrs when the train was halted at Margao Railway Station, an unknown accused person committed theft of the lady's handbag belonging to the complainant’s wife,” he said.

The lady's handbag contained gold ornaments comprising three gold chains worth Rs 1.16 lakh, two sets of cordless earphones worth Rs 10,000 and cash of Rs 12,000, besides other items all worth around Rs 1.38 lakh.

PSI Pritesh D Govekar is investigating under the supervision of SP Gurudas N Gawade and DySP, Gurudas A Kadam.