Goa: Integrated Ayush health centre launched at Ribandar

In a first of its kind in the country, Union Minister Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the integrated Ayush health centre at Old GMC, Ribandar on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

The integrated Ayush health centre encompasses various research councils including the CCRAS – Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Mineral and Marine Medicinal Resources, CCRH – Clinical Research Unit (homoeopathy), CCRS - Siddha Clinical Research Unit, CCRYN – Clinical Research Unit, and CCRUM – Unani Speciality clinic.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Sonowal stated that this centre is the first of its kind in the country to provide integrated Ayush facilities.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Ayush, in line with Prime Minister's vision, is committed to ensuring global health.

The Union Minister further said that Ayush science got popular after 2014 under PM Modi's leadership.

Sonowal further acknowledged the growing international recognition of India's traditional healing practices, with the Ayush market currently expanding to Rs 4 lakh crore.

Sonowal expressed hope that the integration of Ayush therapies in the State would benefit both locals and tourists. He further suggested that institutions under the Ayush ministry should organise awareness camps at the village level to promote Ayush treatment methods.

Sawant thanked PM Modi for showing his love for Goa by providing various Ayurveda facilities like the Ayush hospital, a separate research institute, and Ayush doctors in all health centres.

He further said that his government will lay thrust on research-oriented integration with GMC, GU, Ayush hospital, Ayurveda and Homeopathy College which will help Goans in the long run.

Highlighting that the newly inaugurated Ayush healthcare centre would fulfil Ayurveda's highest goal by focusing on both preventive and therapeutic aspects of medicine, Sawant reiterated that the aim would be to provide high-quality and affordable healthcare services in the State.

Sawant then urged Goans to take advantage of the facilities as he said that panchakarma treatment along with other treatments will be available free of cost.

Union Minister Shripad Naik extended his gratitude to the Ayush ministry for introducing integrated Ayush treatments in the State. He thanked CM Sawant and his ministers for supporting such an initiative and stated that allopathy along with ayurveda would work in tandem to treat patients.

Stating that globally Ayush science is getting recognition, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that Goa would become the first State to integrate Ayush OPDs.