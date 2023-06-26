Goa: Instruments To Monitor Monsoon At Chicalim

The Goa State Biodiversity Board (GSBB) has been providing the Satark Rain Gauge and Wet and Dry Hygrometer as part of the ‘Monsoon Observer’ initiative, to engage locals, students, and BMCs to observe and record weather data in villages in an effort to better predict the climate change related imminent dangers.

Weather predictions can be done based on local data collection by the two instruments. Using these instruments in every village enables people record daily rainfall data and humidity data of every Goan village separately.

One such Satark Rain Gauge and Wet and Dry Bulb Hygrometer provided by the GSBB were inaugurated and installed during the Sao Joao celebrations organised by the St Francis Xavier Parish Youth in Chicalim on Saturday.

Both instruments were installed at St Francis Xavier Church premises by Charlston Fernandes from Nerul and Fr Bernard Fernades. Daily recording and uploading of weather data at Chicalim will be done by Chicalim Youth Farmers Club.

Under the ‘Monsoon Observer’ initiative, the state environment department collaborates with SATARK, a Maharashtra-based environmental agency. Satark Rain Gauges are being distributed in villages where volunteers will observe the readings every day at 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, and upload it on the climate app of SATARK, making it possible to get the monsoon data of all participating villages in one place.

The Rain Gauge is a simple cylindrical instrument, with an attached scale that collects rainwater in the open and measures the height of received rainfall in millimetres. It is installed by placing it in an open area outdoors.

The Wet and Dry Bulb Hygrometer, procured by the GSBB from the UK, is an instrument that measures the relative humidity of the place. It is installed indoors in a room with proper ventilation.

For Chicalim village, the Rain Gauge and the Wet and Dry Bulb Hygrometer have been installed at Chicalim Church premises and will be managed by the Chicalim Youth Farmers Club.

Similarly, students of St Joseph Vaz College, Cortalim, will monitor the weather data for Cortalim, Sancoale, and Velsao villages.

Involving locals, students and BMCs in this project makes it a participatory process of observing weather.