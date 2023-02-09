Goa: Infrastructure to get boost with State set to host three important summits: Panchayats Minister

Asserting that Goa is changing and the people of the State should be part of it, Panchayats and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said the infrastructure will get a further boost with the State set to host three important summits, including the G20 conference from April to November this year.

Considered a perfect family destination and a hub of starred resorts in South Goa, Mauvin reassured the people of Cavelosism on Wednesday that the commissioning of the Mopa airport will not result in the shutting of the Dabolim airport nor will it affect tourism in down South in the future.

Addressing a function after inaugurating the newly-constructed Panchayat ghar of the Cavelossim on Wednesday in the presence of sarpanch Dixon Vaz, panchas and villagers, Mauvin said fears raised by the people and the hoteliers from South Goa that Dabolim will be shut down and tourism will be hit has been proved wrong.

"On the contrary, Dabolim is playing host to more flights after the commissioning of the Mopa airport," he said, adding that the Navy is now given more slots for landing at Dabolim.

“This shows civil and defence cooperation. Politicians had tried to instil fear in the minds of South Goans that Dabolim and Tourism will be hit,” he said.

He added: “My supporters then wanted me not to support Mopa airport since my stand would cost me electorally, but I stood by the new airport because Goa required two airports.”

Referring to the objections raised over the infrastructure development under the guise of pollution and tree felling, Mauvin made a mention of the upcoming summits scheduled in Goa this year, beginning in April, saying: “The State has to tone up the infrastructure for the big events. The VVIPs and dignitaries from across the world will not take the infrastructure with them, but it will remain in place for the locals.”

Pointing out that he has brought about a change in the functioning of the Panchayat department, Mauvin said: “We have recruited the right candidates for the post of Panchayat secretaries on merit. We are on the job of toning up the infrastructure with new Panchayat ghars and beefing up the technical cells to quickly clearance of proposals.”

He urged the panchayats to avail of the government schemes to improve the quality of infrastructure and life of the people, saying the local bodies should take CSR to bring in the changes. “The panchayats should try to become self-sufficient by increasing the revenue. There may be instances of people not willing to pay the garbage fees," he added.