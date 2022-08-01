Goa: In spite of sulabh toilet, workforce answer nature’s call in fields |

A new toilet block at the Fisheries complex at Cutbona may ring in good news on the sanitation front, as it would strengthen the sanitation at the jetty, which is the home for around 5,000-migrant workforce.

Migrant workers have descended in sizable numbers at the Cutbona fishing jetty, but the new toilet block is still not thrown open for public use. That’s not all. The lone Sulabh toilet housed at the fisheries complex was found open, but questions are being raised whether the migrant workers use the sanitation facility or answer nature’s call in the adjoining fields.

Fears raised by the local populace that the migrant workers use the adjoining fields than the sanitation facility was confirmed when a couple of workers were seen in the fields answering nature’s call.

When questioned over their presence in the fields, they confirmed having gone out to answer nature’s call. And, they seemed to have no knowledge of the Sulabh toilet facility at the fisheries complex, indicating an absence of awareness amongst the workers of the toilet blocks.

Incidentally, around 50-seater toilet block was proposed at the Cutbona fishing jetty around a decade ago, to cater to the sanitation requirement of the 5,000-odd migrant workers. The proposal, however, has remained only on paper for reasons best known to the authorities. The Fisheries department has now come up with a new toilet block.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan