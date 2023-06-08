Goa: Hyderabad cyber crime raids Colva bungalow; 7 held in Rs 50 L fraud

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime on Wednesday conducted a raid at a bungalow at Sernabatim-Colva and arrested seven persons in a cyber fraud amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

Sources said the Hyderabad Cyber Crime has also conducted raids in other parts of the country in connection with the cyber fraud.

Colva police, which assisted in the operation, pointed out that the accused persons had come down to Goa and took the bungalow on rent.

“The accused persons were involved in luring gullible customers of a private bank and withdrawing money from their accounts after getting them to share the OTPs,” a police official said, adding that the accused persons must have duped customers to the tune of around Rs 50 lakh.

The police is investigating.