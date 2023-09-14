Goa Hijab Row: Dabolim School Students Protest Seeking Justice For Suspended Principal (Watch)

VASCO: Students of the Keshav Smriti Higher Secondary School, Dabolim on Wednesday morning staged a protest against the suspension of the principal, Shankar Gaonkar. The students holding placards marched on the roads demanding justice for the school and the principal.

While the local media was not informed about the protest, videos of the protest showing students with placards went viral on social media.

According to the videos, the students were seen stating that the school was not responsible for the workshop and that no one was forced to follow Muslim rituals.

Students claimed that they had been a part of the workshop and that they had worn the Hijab willingly without any pressure from the school or its principal and staff.

Students demand justice for Principal Shankar Gaonkar

The students demanded justice for the Principal Shankar Gaonkar of the Keshav Smriti HSS who had recently been suspended after parents and activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had confronted the school and had demanded to know why students had been sent for the workshop. There had been allegations that students were forced to perform Muslim rituals during the workshop.

It may be recalled that photos of students from the Keshav Smriti HSS and the Government High School at Baina had participated in a workshop and photos of female students wearing a Hijab and boys cleansing their hands and feet had gone viral on social media.

