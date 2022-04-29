Goa: Heavy rains lash Bicholim, 2 injured

Two persons were injured when a tree came crashing down on a two-wheeler and a house at Amona-Bicholim, as heavy rains lashed various parts of Bicholim on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Pradeep Naik and Kishore Naik sustained minor injuries and they were later taken to a hospital for treatment.

One of them was reportedly seated on a stationery two-wheeler and the other was in the house when the incident took place. The two-wheeler and a portion of the house were damaged in the incident. A fire tender went to the site to clear the debris.

Elsewhere, many trees got uprooted and fell on electricity wires, disrupting power supply at many villages.

Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye took stock of the situation and directed the disaster management team to be on alert.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:42 PM IST