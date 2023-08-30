Goa: Health Authorities Begin Intensifying Measures Against Dengue In Margao

Health workers engaged in fogging operations near the Cine Lata housing colony on Tuesday. | The Goan Network

As dengue raises its ugly head in the commercial capital, the Margao Urban Health centre has intensified its operations in the city where cases have been detected in the last few days.

The Margao Urban Health centre is also bracing up with a home management plan for dengue patients with people not open to get themselves admitted in the hospitals for treatment.

Fogging operations intensified

Health workers were spotted undertaking fogging operations near the Cine Lata colony on Tuesday evening, with reports of cases detected in the neighbourhood. Officials of the Margao Urban Health Centre, however, pointed out that the centre has received sporadic cases of dengue in different parts of the commercial capital.

Unlike dengue cases detected in a cluster at Agalli in the month of June, officials pointed out that the situation is well under control. Around a dozen suspected dengue cases were reported in the city on Monday, but the number has dropped to three now. Margao Urban Health Officer Dr Soccorro Quadros informed that sporadic cases have been detected across the city. “We have not come across cluster of cases like in Agalli in the month of June. The situation is totally under control at Agalli”, he said.

Read Also Goa News: Port Town Of Vasco Witnesses Rise In Dengue Cases

Home management procedure for dengue patients

Saying that dengue patients with high fever are not ready to get admitted in hospitals, Dr Quadros pointed out that he now plans to come out with a SOP for home management procedure for patients.“The SOP will be ready by Wednesday, which will guide the patients how to go about managing the fever”, he said.

To a question, Dr Quadros pointed out that teams of health workers are on the field, spreading awareness amongst the people, including the housing societies to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic.

“We expect the citizens to cooperate with our teams. For, in the past, we had come across mosquito breeding sites right inside the apartments of citizens”, he added.

Read Also Goa Dry Spell: Health Dept On Tenterhooks Over Dengue Threat

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)